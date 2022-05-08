Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $26.23

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,815,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.