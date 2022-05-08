Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $168.86

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.
SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,752. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
