Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $168.86

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,752. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

