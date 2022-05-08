Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $80.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRNO stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 274,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

