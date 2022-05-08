Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.