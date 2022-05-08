Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452,584 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP remained flat at $$35.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

