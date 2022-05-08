Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 370,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

