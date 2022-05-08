Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $96.21 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.