Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $233,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Enviva by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enviva by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of Enviva stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 665,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,568. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

