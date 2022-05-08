Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $80,000 in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 533,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

