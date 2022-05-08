Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $291,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

