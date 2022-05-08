Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 6,932,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

