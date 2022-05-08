Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $212,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,589. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

