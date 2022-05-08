Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $351,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,556.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,437,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

