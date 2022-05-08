Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655 over the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

