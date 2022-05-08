Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

