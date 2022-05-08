Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $468.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.89 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.