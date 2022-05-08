Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NYSE SPG opened at $121.42 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.