Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 997,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,916,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

