Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.