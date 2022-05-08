Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

