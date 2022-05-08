Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 439,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of PSI stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $106.77 and a one year high of $157.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.