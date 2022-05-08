Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 71 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

EXR opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

