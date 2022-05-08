Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after buying an additional 406,997 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

