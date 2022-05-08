Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $3.77 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.34 or 0.99975586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,872 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

