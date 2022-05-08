Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Winston H. Hickox bought 44,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,007.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

