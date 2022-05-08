Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

CFW stock opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$183.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

