California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Chevron worth $489,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,418,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

