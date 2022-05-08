California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $155,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,567. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.