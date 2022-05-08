California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $560,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.92. 2,826,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.