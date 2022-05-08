California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,473,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

