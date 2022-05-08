California Public Employees Retirement System Has $143.82 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $143,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

APD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.82. 1,293,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

