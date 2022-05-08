California Public Employees Retirement System Has $161.57 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $161,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.30. 707,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

