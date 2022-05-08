California Public Employees Retirement System Has $192.77 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Moderna worth $192,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,642.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

