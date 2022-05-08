California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 356.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756,139 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $139,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 175,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock remained flat at $$110.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,676. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.