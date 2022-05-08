California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $177,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.38. 4,633,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,265. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

