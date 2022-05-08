California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $182,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

