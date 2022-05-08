California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 100,069 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of Waste Management worth $531,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

