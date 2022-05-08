California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 127,026 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,026 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $167,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

