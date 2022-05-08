California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 128,132 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 128,132 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $702,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.