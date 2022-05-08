California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,630 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $187,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.68. 727,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,013. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.