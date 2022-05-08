California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 161,335 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161,335 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Walt Disney worth $606,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $570,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

