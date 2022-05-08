California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,202 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $149,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

VRSK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.42. 1,370,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

