California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 175,071 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $198,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $240.08. 1,506,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,779. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.