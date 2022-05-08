California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,148 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of FedEx worth $135,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average of $233.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

