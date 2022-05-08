California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,417 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $191,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

