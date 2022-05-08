California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $213,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 45.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

