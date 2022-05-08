Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 1,145,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,842. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.