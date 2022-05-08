Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 1,145,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,842. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
