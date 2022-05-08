Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cambium Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 379,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.