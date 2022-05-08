Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $8.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

LEV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

