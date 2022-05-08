Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.35.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.